Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Iranian Consul General here on Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House and expressed his deep condolences over the tragic police lines' mosque blast.

He said the function about the anniversary of Iranian Revolution was also cancelled due to the police lines' blast.

The KP Governor thanked the Iranian Consul General and people of Iran for their enormous love and affection for the people of Pakistan.

Haji Ghulam Ali said he had visited Iran on several occasions at the invitation of the brotherly country and was impressed with its overall development, especially with modern technology.

The Governor proposed an exchange of trade delegations and a Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran exhibition that was welcomed by the Iranian Consul General.