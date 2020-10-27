UrduPoint.com
Iranian Consul General Calls On KP Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iranian Consul General calls on KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Hamid Raza Tuesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and met with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

They discussed matters relating to bilateral ties between two countries and stressed to exchange trade, educational and cultural delegations aiming further strengthening of mutual relations.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking with visiting dignitary, KP Speaker desired that Iran should invest in sectors of tourism, power and oil and gas exploration.

He said that investment would bring people of both the countries closer and enable them to learn from experiments of each other adding that government has taken measures to facilitate investors and provide them congenial environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

