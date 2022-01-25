UrduPoint.com

Iranian Consul General Calls On Speaker Balochistan Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darwishvand called on Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali here on Tuesday.

The speaker stressed on the importance of relations between the two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries Iran and Pakistan, in view of their historical and cultural commonalities and apprised of the efforts were being made to facilitate the movement of traders and pilgrimages to Iran.

He said that trade and transportation with Iran is one of the basic needs of the people through which the people of the two countries can be brought closer to each other.

During the meeting, the Iranian Consul General praised the good trend and positive progress in relations between the two countries and highlighted the attention and cooperation of senior Federal and provincial officials for expanding economic ties and promoting cross-border trade.

He hoped that our bilateral relations would pave the way for the eradication of poverty and unemployment and would contribute to the economic development of both the neighboring provinces and the welfare and security of the people.

He stressed on the role of the Speaker and Parliamentarians in strengthening the relations between the two provinces and enhancing the ties between the Assemblies of the two countries.

Speaker Jan Jamali called for the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group at the provincial level and expressed his desire for an official visit to Iran by a delegation comprising members of Balochistan Provincial Assembly headed by him.

