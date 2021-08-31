Iranian Consul General Hassan hosts luncheon for Shahzain Bugti

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darwish Vand hosted a luncheon at his residence in honour of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Reconciliation in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darwish Vand hosted a luncheon at his residence in honour of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Reconciliation in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Iran trade and cultural relations were discussed during the meeting.

Leaders of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Noorullah Watan Dost, Chaudhry Naveed, Syed Niaz Ahmed, Shams Kurd, Jawad Hazara, Bashir Ahmed and Director General Khana Farahng Quetta Syed Taqizada Waqfi and other participated in the event.

Earlier, upon arrival, Iranian Consul General Hassan Darwish Vand, warmly welcomed SPAM Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, and sang the national anthems of Pakistan and Iran.

Consul General of Iran Hassan Darwish Vand congratulated Nawabzada Shazin Bugti, Member National Assembly (MNA), on his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.