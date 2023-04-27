UrduPoint.com

Iranian Consul General Meets CM Naqvi

Published April 27, 2023

Iranian Consul General meets CM Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here and discussed matters of mutual interest including increase of trade of rice, meat, mangoes, and other goods.

The chief minister highlighted the strong cultural and religious ties that bind Pakistan and Iran together. He assured the Consul General that efforts would be made to increase exports in partnership with the Federal government and that issues related to the Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company would be addressed soon. The CM also thanked the Consul General for sending trucks of dates and other fruits to Pakistan during Ramadan.

The Consul General invited the CM to attend the handicrafts exhibition in Isfahan, Iran. The CM expressed his gratitude and announced that a Punjab delegation will attend the exhibition.

Mehran Mowahid Far emphasized the importance of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and noted that 60% of rice in Iran is imported from Pakistan, indicating great potential for increased bilateral trade.

Commissioner Lahore and the CEO of PBIT were also present.

