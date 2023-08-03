Open Menu

Iranian Consul General Shows Interest As CPEC Partner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Iranian Consul General shows interest as CPEC partner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafsha Khawa, while reaffirming Iran's unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, has emphasized Iran's keen interest in becoming an active participant in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, underscoring the importance of cooperation among regional nations for mutual progress and prosperity.

The Iranian Consul General expressed these views during a conversation with media persons during his visit to Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

During the visit, the Iranian diplomat participated in a Meet the Press event alongside esteemed members of the PPC.

The gathering facilitated open discussions on various subjects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Iran-Pakistan trade relations, and fostering people-to-people contact between the two neighboring nations.

During the event, the Consul General while responding to different questions on the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project stated that Iran had completed its part of the pipeline and now it was incumbent on Pakistan to fulfill its commitments to ensure the project's success and benefits for both nations.

President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, and other esteemed members warmly welcomed the Iranian Consul General at the event.

The exchange allowed for candid and constructive discussions aimed at further enhancing bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Additionally, Shabbir Hussain Imam, a member of the press club, took the opportunity to brief the Consul General on the PPC Library, named in honor of Syed Abul Hassan Jafri, a local journalist who also served in Iranian Consulate.

Mr. Ali Banafsha Khawa emphasized the need for continuous updates to enrich the knowledge resources available at the library and enhance its role as an essential hub for intellectual growth and understanding.

The event served as a platform for fostering greater understanding and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, promoting peaceful regional development and further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Exchange Iran Visit CPEC Progress Hub Gas Media Event

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

18 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

37 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

7 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan