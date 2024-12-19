Iranian Consulate Celebrates Ancient Festival Shab-e-Yalda With Great Enthusiasm
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Iranian consulate here celebrated the ancient Iranian and Asian festival, Shab-e-Yalda (Yalda night) with great enthusiasm providing traditional and spiritual ambiance for the attendees.
Shab-e-Yalda, celebrated annually under the auspices of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is marked with great enthusiasm not only in Iran but also by Iranians residing in various countries.
This year, the Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar organized a grand event that was attended by Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Moazzami, Director General of the Cultural Center, Dr Hossein Chakmaqi, President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, Chairman of Persian Department at Peshawar University, Yousuf Hussain Khushi, President of Khyber Union of Journalists, Kashifuddin, senior journalist Shamim Shahid, renowned reciter Hamid Ali Qizilbash and other scholars, Iranian residents, Persian language professors, and students.
The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Manqabat, followed by captivating verses by Hafiz Shirazi, which drew special attention from the audience.
In accordance with the traditions of Shab-e-Yalda, attendees engaged in the customary practice of drawing omens, creating a lively and pleasant atmosphere.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hossein Chakmaqi highlighted that the Shab-e-Yalda event symbolizes love, peace, and harmony in the region. By preserving this historical and cultural tradition, the Iranian nation has provided a unique opportunity to unify the region.
He said the Shab-e-Yalda was a 2,500 to 3,000-year-old tradition that emphasized family bonds. On this night, elders narrate stories and share experiences with the younger generation.
The festival also preserved the Islamic value of maintaining close family ties, with relatives visiting one another to read and enjoy the poetry of Hafiz together.
Dr Chakmaqi emphasized the importance of the event in preserving Shab-e-Yalda’s beautiful traditions and promoting the Persian language and literature.
He added that such celebrations aimed to highlight Iranian culture and strengthen cultural ties with the local community.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust bike-lifter gang, recover 24 bikes3 minutes ago
-
Iranian consulate celebrates ancient festival Shab-e-Yalda with great enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
WSSCM CEO visits UET Mardan, announces to introduce small garbage collection system3 minutes ago
-
Protest announced in Alpuri against attack on police post3 minutes ago
-
UoP announces winter vacations from Dec 233 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Dress Code & Image Development13 minutes ago
-
Winter blooms brighten Peshawar with Gul e Dawoodi exhibition13 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference emphasizes unity, legislative reforms, and democratic progress13 minutes ago
-
Collective effort crucial to wipe out Polio: Medical experts13 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners23 minutes ago
-
Police recover liquor33 minutes ago
-
Women’s education key to national progress, global competitiveness: Governor Kundi33 minutes ago