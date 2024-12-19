Iranian consulate celebrates ancient festival Shab-e-Yalda with great enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Iranian consulate here celebrated the ancient Iranian and Asian festival, Shab-e-Yalda (Yalda night) with great enthusiasm providing traditional and spiritual ambiance for the attendees.

Shab-e-Yalda, celebrated annually under the auspices of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is marked with great enthusiasm not only in Iran but also by Iranians residing in various countries.

This year, the Iranian Cultural Center in Peshawar organized a grand event that was attended by Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Moazzami, Director General of the Cultural Center, Dr Hossein Chakmaqi, President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, Chairman of Persian Department at Peshawar University, Yousuf Hussain Khushi, President of Khyber Union of Journalists, Kashifuddin, senior journalist Shamim Shahid, renowned reciter Hamid Ali Qizilbash and other scholars, Iranian residents, Persian language professors, and students.

The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Manqabat, followed by captivating verses by Hafiz Shirazi, which drew special attention from the audience.

In accordance with the traditions of Shab-e-Yalda, attendees engaged in the customary practice of drawing omens, creating a lively and pleasant atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hossein Chakmaqi highlighted that the Shab-e-Yalda event symbolizes love, peace, and harmony in the region. By preserving this historical and cultural tradition, the Iranian nation has provided a unique opportunity to unify the region.

He said the Shab-e-Yalda was a 2,500 to 3,000-year-old tradition that emphasized family bonds. On this night, elders narrate stories and share experiences with the younger generation.

The festival also preserved the Islamic value of maintaining close family ties, with relatives visiting one another to read and enjoy the poetry of Hafiz together.

Dr Chakmaqi emphasized the importance of the event in preserving Shab-e-Yalda’s beautiful traditions and promoting the Persian language and literature.

He added that such celebrations aimed to highlight Iranian culture and strengthen cultural ties with the local community.