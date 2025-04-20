Open Menu

Iranian Consulate General Meets Balochistan Business Community, Vows To Boost Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Iranian Consulate General meets Balochistan Business Community, vows to boost bilateral trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Iranian Consulate General in Quetta, AliReza Rajaee, visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and held discussions with President Haji Muhammad Ayub Marriani, Senior Vice President Haji Akhtar Kakar, and other members of the chamber.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and exploring practical steps to enhance bilateral trade between Iran and Balochistan, said a news release issued here by QCCI.

During the visit, Consul General Rajaee assured the local business community of full cooperation and support from the Iranian government. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to promote economic partnerships in the region and expanding trade volume with Pakistan.

“Iran is serious about strengthening its trade relations with Pakistan.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce can play a vital role in this effort, serving as a bridge between the two brotherly Islamic nations,” he said.

In response, the QCCI officials highlighted several pressing trade-related issues, including the clearance of goods-laden vehicles stranded at the Pakistan-Iran border, the establishment and revitalization of border markets, the need for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and the upgradation of the Taftan railway line.

They also stressed the importance of removing obstacles hindering bilateral commerce.

The Quetta business community urged that border trade be modernized to benefit traders on both sides. They expressed hope that the newly appointed Consulate General would play a significant role in resolving these challenges and facilitating smoother trade relations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan