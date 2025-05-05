Iranian Consulate Hosts Farewell In Honor Of Outgoing CG Hassan Nourian
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Iranian Consulate General in Karachi, Monday hosted a farewell to outgoing Consul General Hasan Nourian here in a local hotel
The Consul Generals of different countries, diplomats, prominent businessmen, political, religious leaders and journalists were among those who were in attendance of the event.
Hasan Nourian, who served as Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi for a period of more than four years and played an important role in strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations.
The representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs also paid rich tributes to Iranian diplomat for his services.
Addressing the farewell ceremony, Hasan Nourian said Iran and Pakistan are not merely a neighbors but brothers and shared a history rich with examples of cultural exchange, trade, religious bonds and mutual support during times of need.
He said both countries from early days of independence to the present, our countries stood by each other with a sense of kinship that transcends politics.
Geographically connected and spiritually aligned, Iran and Pakistan hold immense potential, Hasan said, adding that the future of this relationship lies not just maintaining diplomatic niceties but in nurturing deep, sustainable partnerships across multiple sectors including economic integration, border development, energy cooperation, counterterrorism, education and above all.
He said in recent years, we have seen a fruit of cooperation through border market initiatives, infrastructure projects and high level dialogues.
Hasan Nourian wished that the friendship of Pakistan and Iran continue to grow and flourish for generations to come.
