Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran desecration, calls for global solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Iranian Cultural Counsellor Ehsan Khazaei said defaming the Holy Quran was an affront to all heavenly religions, humanity, and all divine commands and Islamic society could not tolerate such blasphemy in any way.

Addressing the 'Honoring the Holy Quran from the Perspective of Religions and Sects' organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate in collaboration with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen here at a local hotel the other day, he urged freedom-loving individuals worldwide to stand with Muslims in the face of desecration and the propagation of hatred.

He quoted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as saying that insulting the Holy Quran under the guise of freedom of expression revealed an imperialistic agenda aimed at islam and its sacred text. He emphasized that despite colonial conspiracies, the teachings of the Holy Quran continued to gain popularity, and the future belonged to Islam.

He expressed gratitude that Iran and Pakistan had taken an active role in defending the Holy Quran, pledging to condemn all acts of blasphemy with unwavering resolve.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the renowned scholars Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Nasir Abbas Shirazi, and Asadullah Cheema for their efforts. He also extended thanks to Abrar Hussain Raza, the head of Minhaj-ul-Quran, Peer Muhammad Farooq Gulbadshah, the custodian of the shrine in Mohra Sharif, Rawalpindi, and Christopher Sharif, Deputy Director of the Center for Faith and Culture Studies.

He thanked the representatives of Christianity, Hinduism, and Sikhism, as well as the representatives of Jamia Al-Mustafa for their cooperation in organizing this conference. The event, graced by the presence of Ayatollah Dr. Ahmad Muballighi, saw Khazaei extending warm greetings and respect to all attendees.