Open Menu

Iranian Cultural Counsellor Condemns Holy Quran Desecration, Calls For Global Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran desecration, calls for global solidarity

Iranian Cultural Counsellor Ehsan Khazaei said defaming the Holy Quran was an affront to all heavenly religions, humanity, and all divine commands and Islamic society could not tolerate such blasphemy in any way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Iranian Cultural Counsellor Ehsan Khazaei said defaming the Holy Quran was an affront to all heavenly religions, humanity, and all divine commands and Islamic society could not tolerate such blasphemy in any way.

Addressing the 'Honoring the Holy Quran from the Perspective of Religions and Sects' organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate in collaboration with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen here at a local hotel the other day, he urged freedom-loving individuals worldwide to stand with Muslims in the face of desecration and the propagation of hatred.

He quoted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as saying that insulting the Holy Quran under the guise of freedom of expression revealed an imperialistic agenda aimed at islam and its sacred text. He emphasized that despite colonial conspiracies, the teachings of the Holy Quran continued to gain popularity, and the future belonged to Islam.

He expressed gratitude that Iran and Pakistan had taken an active role in defending the Holy Quran, pledging to condemn all acts of blasphemy with unwavering resolve.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the renowned scholars Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Nasir Abbas Shirazi, and Asadullah Cheema for their efforts. He also extended thanks to Abrar Hussain Raza, the head of Minhaj-ul-Quran, Peer Muhammad Farooq Gulbadshah, the custodian of the shrine in Mohra Sharif, Rawalpindi, and Christopher Sharif, Deputy Director of the Center for Faith and Culture Studies.

He thanked the representatives of Christianity, Hinduism, and Sikhism, as well as the representatives of Jamia Al-Mustafa for their cooperation in organizing this conference. The event, graced by the presence of Ayatollah Dr. Ahmad Muballighi, saw Khazaei extending warm greetings and respect to all attendees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Blasphemy Hotel Rawalpindi Nasir Muslim Christian Event All From

Recent Stories

Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

49 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hos ..

Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hospitals

5 minutes ago
 Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

5 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakistan, India clash

10 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustee ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Employees Group Insurance ..

8 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

8 minutes ago
Five killed over old enmity in Attock

Five killed over old enmity in Attock

8 minutes ago
 Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaij ..

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

4 minutes ago
 Football: Europa Conference League group stage dra ..

Football: Europa Conference League group stage draw

6 minutes ago
 National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan h ..

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan holds public hearing

6 minutes ago
 China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transcei ..

China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transceiver chip

6 minutes ago
 Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetativ ..

Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetative growth in cotton

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan