Open Menu

Iranian Cultural Counsellor For Expansion Of Cultural Ties With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Iranian Cultural Counsellor for expansion of cultural ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Iranian Cultural Counsellor to Pakistan Ehsan Khazaei said on Thursday that his country was desirous of the expansion of cultural relations with the brotherly country of Pakistan.

Talking to APP here, he said Iran had a rich history of Islamic culture and heritage and it was very appreciating and encouraging that Pakistan was keen to promote culture exchanges and film production. The Iranian Ministry of Culture has taken the initiative for signing an agreement with Pakistan for cultural exchanges.

He said it was high time to learn from each other's culture and have an exchange of cultural delegations.

He said that Farabi Cinema Foundation in Iran was working on the promotion of the great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iran is very optimistic to take part in any cultural exchange and film production which is being held in Pakistan specifically the film festival and Iranian films would be exhibited on the occasion for the promotion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Exchange Iran From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

4 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

9 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

49 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

2 hours ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

2 hours ago
PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 hours ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan