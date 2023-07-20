Iranian Cultural Counsellor for expansion of cultural ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Iranian Cultural Counsellor to Pakistan Ehsan Khazaei said on Thursday that his country was desirous of the expansion of cultural relations with the brotherly country of Pakistan.

Talking to APP here, he said Iran had a rich history of Islamic culture and heritage and it was very appreciating and encouraging that Pakistan was keen to promote culture exchanges and film production. The Iranian Ministry of Culture has taken the initiative for signing an agreement with Pakistan for cultural exchanges.

He said it was high time to learn from each other's culture and have an exchange of cultural delegations.

He said that Farabi Cinema Foundation in Iran was working on the promotion of the great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iran is very optimistic to take part in any cultural exchange and film production which is being held in Pakistan specifically the film festival and Iranian films would be exhibited on the occasion for the promotion of cultural ties between the two countries.