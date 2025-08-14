Open Menu

Iranian Cultural Envoy Greets Pakistan On Independence Day, Hopes For Stronger Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Iran Cultural House Director General, Dr. Mehdi Taheri, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their 78th Independence Day, lauding their historic struggle and sacrifices for freedom.

He, in his message, recalled the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Iqbal, which led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

He described freedom as a “priceless blessing” marked by dignity and greatness, achieved through immense sacrifices and the blood of martyrs.

Expressing hope for Pakistan’s continued progress, Dr. Taheri urged the nation to follow Islamic teachings and draw inspiration from the thoughts of Allama Iqbal to set the country on the path of development.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Pakistan, describing the bond between the two Muslim nations as rooted in history and shared values. “Long live Pakistan–Iran friendship,” he said.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

21 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

21 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

21 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

21 minutes ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

21 minutes ago
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

22 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to ..

UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts

2 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, inves ..

UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU ..

Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..

3 hours ago
 Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet ..

Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan