Iranian Cultural Envoy Greets Pakistan On Independence Day, Hopes For Stronger Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Iran Cultural House Director General, Dr. Mehdi Taheri, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on their 78th Independence Day, lauding their historic struggle and sacrifices for freedom.
He, in his message, recalled the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Iqbal, which led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.
He described freedom as a “priceless blessing” marked by dignity and greatness, achieved through immense sacrifices and the blood of martyrs.
Expressing hope for Pakistan’s continued progress, Dr. Taheri urged the nation to follow Islamic teachings and draw inspiration from the thoughts of Allama Iqbal to set the country on the path of development.
He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Pakistan, describing the bond between the two Muslim nations as rooted in history and shared values. “Long live Pakistan–Iran friendship,” he said.
