Iranian delegation calls on Secretary Defence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Iranian delegation led by Brig General Hojjatollah Qoreishi, Deputy Minister for Defence called on Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali HI (M) Retd here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation were discussed, said a press release.

Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest including Joint Border management and counter terrorism measures.

Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Both sides resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in related fields.