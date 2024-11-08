Iranian Delegation Calls On Secretary Defence
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Iranian delegation led by Brig General Hojjatollah Qoreishi, Deputy Minister for Defence called on Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali HI (M) Retd here on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation were discussed, said a press release.
Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest including Joint Border management and counter terrorism measures.
Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Both sides resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in related fields.
Recent Stories
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAVTTC empowers 71,618 marginalized youth in Sindh, Balochistan through skill development program1 minute ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on multiple locations2 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended for negligence2 minutes ago
-
CTP accelerates operation against smoke emitting vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Fugitive murder suspect arrested at Karachi airport12 minutes ago
-
Govt establishes first-ever “Cascade” service center to streamline services for foreign national ..12 minutes ago
-
DC for effective anti-dengue steps, water preservation32 minutes ago
-
CTP removes dividers near Rabi Center on Murree Road32 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU urges youth to embody Iqbal's philosophy of 'Selfhood'42 minutes ago
-
Man dies in firing incident52 minutes ago
-
Two Levies men killed, another injured by colleague’s firing1 hour ago
-
Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumes charges as DG Rangers Sindh1 hour ago