Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President University of Religions, Iran, Syed Abolhassan Navab said on Tuesday that Pakistan was pride of the Islamic world as it was custodian of the thought of poet, philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal the voice which more powerful than the atomic bomb.

Addressing a seminar by Persian Department Punjab University at Al-Raazi Hall New Campus here, he said the main objective of Islamic revolution was self-reliance - best conceived by Allama Iqbal, adding that Allama Iqbal and Imam Khomeini had same view on self-confidence.

"Presence of Allama Iqbal in Pakistan is a matter of pride for the people of the region and we breathe with the name of Pakistan," he added.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Acting Vice-Chancellor Allam Iqbal Open University Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, from different universities of Iran including Dr Muhammad Najaf Lakzai, Ustad Abdolhadi Masoodi, Hossein Ahmadi and Ebrahim Amini, former PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Moinuddin Nizami, Chairman of Persian Department Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Syed Abolhassan Navab said that terror, fear and extremism were not part of Islamic teachings.

He said that he raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in front of ten thousand people in Skardu and that the country which came into being in the name of islam has to remain forever.

He said: "We respect all religions and our message in this regard is very clear".

He said he could never forget the love and hospitality of Pakistanis.

VC PU Prof. Niaz Ahmad said the exchange programme of teachers and student delegations was necessary to further strengthen ties between the two countries, adding that the aim of universities was to provide the best guidance to their students for which higher education institutions had to work together.

He said Pakistan and Iran had always supported each other at the international level. He said that Pakistan first supported the Islamic revolution in Iran, adding the stance of both countries on Israel was very clear until the independence of Palestine.

Chairman Persian Department PU Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that in order to strengthen ties between the two countries, the youth had to play a role, for which there was no better way than education and research. He said that establishment of Iqbal Chair and Departments to promote urdu language in Iranian universities was commendable.

Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that universities had a fundamental role in building relations with neighboring countries. He said that studying in each other's universities reduces the communication gap. He said Pakistan had a unique position in the world of Islam which was moving forward.

Moinuddin Nizami said: "Our heroes, knowledge, history, literature, culture, customs are common and more steps should be taken to promote them." The Iranian delegation said they were lovers of Pakistan and termed Pakistan as thepurest country in the world.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.