UrduPoint.com

Iranian Delegation Led By Interior Minister Dr Vahidi Arrives In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says the matters of mutual interest will come under discussion during their meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) A nine-member Iranian delegation led by its Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi has arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit.

On arrival, he was received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other senior ranking officials.

The Iranian Interior Minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other high officials.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.

The interior minister says the matters of mutual interest will come under discussion during their meeting.

Ministry of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

During his one-day visit to Pakistan, the Iranian Interior Minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other key government officials.

Issues of prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Prisoner Exchange Interior Minister Visit Rashid Border Government Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

14 minutes ago
 Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

19 seconds ago
 Munich Conference Chairman Attempts to Persuade Ru ..

Munich Conference Chairman Attempts to Persuade Russia to Participate in Event

21 seconds ago
 Commissioner inaugurates spring celebrations at SA ..

Commissioner inaugurates spring celebrations at SAU

22 seconds ago
 PTI outclasses rivals in LG by elections in KP

PTI outclasses rivals in LG by elections in KP

24 seconds ago
 China's central SOEs report growth in January

China's central SOEs report growth in January

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>