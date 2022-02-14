Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says the matters of mutual interest will come under discussion during their meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) A nine-member Iranian delegation led by its Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi has arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit.

On arrival, he was received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other senior ranking officials.

The Iranian Interior Minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other high officials.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.

Ministry of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

