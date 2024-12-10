Iranian delegation offers condolences to NA speaker

An Iranian delegation, headed by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, visited Parliament House on Tuesday to offer condolences to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the death of his sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Iranian delegation, headed by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, visited Parliament House on Tuesday to offer condolences to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the death of his sister.

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed heartfelt sympathy with the speaker, and extended support to him and his family during this difficult time.

The delegation also prayed Fateha for the departed soul.

The Iranian Embassy delegation prayed to Allah Almighty to give the Speaker of the National Assembly and his family the strength to endure this great loss.