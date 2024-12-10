Open Menu

Iranian Delegation Offers Condolences To NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Iranian delegation offers condolences to NA speaker

An Iranian delegation, headed by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, visited Parliament House on Tuesday to offer condolences to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the death of his sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Iranian delegation, headed by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, visited Parliament House on Tuesday to offer condolences to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the death of his sister.

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed heartfelt sympathy with the speaker, and extended support to him and his family during this difficult time.

The delegation also prayed Fateha for the departed soul.

The Iranian Embassy delegation prayed to Allah Almighty to give the Speaker of the National Assembly and his family the strength to endure this great loss.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Family

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

1 hour ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

2 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

2 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

2 hours ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

2 hours ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

2 hours ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

2 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

2 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

2 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan