Iranian Delegation Visits ANF Headquarter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Iranian delegation visits ANF Headquarter

Four member of Iranian delegation visited Anti Narcotics Force Headquarters, Rawalpindi here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):Four member of Iranian delegation visited Anti Narcotics Force Headquarters, Rawalpindi here on Monday.

According to ANF spokesman, the main purpose of visit was to discuss issues of bilateral interest and counter narcotics measures/initiatives of Pakistan and Iran.

Iranian delegation was headed by Brigadier General Majid Karimi, head of Anti Narcotics Police (ANP) Iran, while on Pakistan's behalf, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M), Director General Anti Narcotics Force headed the dialogue.

Other members of Iranian delegation included Col. Naghi Mahmoodi, Deputy Regional and International Affairs to head of ANP, Col. Omid Sarvari, DLO Iran in Islamabad and Maj. Amir Soroush Nia, International Affairs Expert of ANP.

The delegation was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) and Senior Officers. ANF participants included Officers from fields of International Cooperation, Law, Intelligence and Enforcement.

Both delegates emphasized need to further enhance the brotherly relations of both countries, implementation in true manners of MoU signed in Aug 1999, effective utilization of Bilateral / Regional Counter Narcotics Mechanisms, timely intelligence sharing and elimination of impediments in coordinated and international controlled delivery operations.

Furthermore, they also updated on establishment of Taftan Border Liaison Office (BLO). Moreover, the delegation discussed the strengthening of Joint Planning Cell (JPC) established under the triangular initiative. Need for regular interaction, communication and sharing of best practices were also discussed.

It is pertinent to mention that in near-past cooperation of Narcotics Control Agencies of both the countries has resulted into many successful seizures of drugs and precursor chemicals.

Visit of present Iranian Delegation is regarded as a milestone for bilateral cooperation on drug issues between the two countries. In the past, Narcotics Control Agencies of both the countries have remained in cooperation with each other in the fields of capacity building, including Canine, Technical Up-gradation and Drug Law Enforcement Training.

