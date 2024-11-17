Iranian Delegation Visits Bibi Pakdaman Shrine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A four-member Iranian delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Iranian Cultural Centre , Dr. Hussein, visited the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman here on Sunday.
The delegation comprised Dr. Adil Khani, head of the Iranian Cultural Centre for Asia, Asghar Masoodi, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore, and Syed Dilawar Abbas, Administrator of the Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore. The delegation was warmly received by Ambassador of Peace, Syed Waqar al-Hussain Naqvi, Aamir Hussain Hashmi (Public Relations Officer), Shahzad Zaidi, Wajahat Naqvi, Mohsin Naqvi, Mirza Zahid Iqbal (Shrine Manager), and Nabeel Shah (Security In-Charge), who showed them round.
Syed Waqar al-Hussain Naqvi offered prayers for the unity of Muslims, advancement of Pakistan-Iran friendship and for peace in the region. Special prayers were also offered for the freedom of the Palestinian people. Wajahat Hussain lauded the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing that Iran has always stood by Pakistan in times of hardship. Aamir Hashmi reaffirmed that the bond of love with Iran would remain eternal. The Iranian delegation commended the arrangements at the shrine. Manager Zahid Iqbal performed the traditional turban ceremony and presented ceremonial shawls.
