Open Menu

Iranian Delegation Visits Bibi Pakdaman Shrine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Iranian delegation visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A four-member Iranian delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Iranian Cultural Centre , Dr. Hussein, visited the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman here on Sunday.

The delegation comprised Dr. Adil Khani, head of the Iranian Cultural Centre for Asia, Asghar Masoodi, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore, and Syed Dilawar Abbas, Administrator of the Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore. The delegation was warmly received by Ambassador of Peace, Syed Waqar al-Hussain Naqvi, Aamir Hussain Hashmi (Public Relations Officer), Shahzad Zaidi, Wajahat Naqvi, Mohsin Naqvi, Mirza Zahid Iqbal (Shrine Manager), and Nabeel Shah (Security In-Charge), who showed them round.

Syed Waqar al-Hussain Naqvi offered prayers for the unity of Muslims, advancement of Pakistan-Iran friendship and for peace in the region. Special prayers were also offered for the freedom of the Palestinian people. Wajahat Hussain lauded the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing that Iran has always stood by Pakistan in times of hardship. Aamir Hashmi reaffirmed that the bond of love with Iran would remain eternal. The Iranian delegation commended the arrangements at the shrine. Manager Zahid Iqbal performed the traditional turban ceremony and presented ceremonial shawls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Iran Nabeel Sunday Muslim Asia Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

21 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

22 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan