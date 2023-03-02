UrduPoint.com

Iranian Delegation Visits MATRC Karachi

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Iranian delegation visits MATRC Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran led by Brig Gen Majid Karimi on Thursday visited the Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Karachi.

According to ANF's official Twitter account, the delegation was apprised of the facilities being provided in the centre to the drug addicts.

The delegation visited male and female wards and appreciated the treatment facilities being provided to drug addicts.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Iran Twitter Male

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

14 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

48 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.