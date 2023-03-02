Iranian delegation visits MATRC Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran led by Brig Gen Majid Karimi on Thursday visited the Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Karachi.

According to ANF's official Twitter account, the delegation was apprised of the facilities being provided in the centre to the drug addicts.

The delegation visited male and female wards and appreciated the treatment facilities being provided to drug addicts.