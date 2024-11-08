Iranian Deputy Defence Minister Calls On Khawaja Muhamamd Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Brig General Hojjatollah Qoreishi, Deputy Minister for Defence of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence & Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday.
The Minister expressed the views that both countries enjoyed cordial and fraternal ties, nourished by centuries-old religious and cultural affinities, said a press release.
He stated that Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of people of Jammu & Kashmir.
Both sides showed satisfaction over existing collaboration aimed at extensive cooperation in areas of common interest in future.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Khizar Hayat Haraj1 minute ago
-
Transforming trash into treasure: Islamabad Art Exhibition showcases sustainable design innovations1 minute ago
-
SU hosts inter-departmental trilingual speech, milli naghma competitions to celebrate ‘Hamara Paki ..1 minute ago
-
DC stresses to make plantation in graveyard1 minute ago
-
Journalists plays role of eyes, ears in society: Barrister Arslan2 minutes ago
-
CS issues message on Iqbal Day12 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities41 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq41 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities41 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP41 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases42 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 142 minutes ago