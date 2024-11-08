Open Menu

Iranian Deputy Defence Minister Calls On Khawaja Muhamamd Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Brig General Hojjatollah Qoreishi, Deputy Minister for Defence of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence & Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday.

The Minister expressed the views that both countries enjoyed cordial and fraternal ties, nourished by centuries-old religious and cultural affinities, said a press release.

He stated that Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Both sides showed satisfaction over existing collaboration aimed at extensive cooperation in areas of common interest in future.

