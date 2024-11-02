Open Menu

Iranian Diplomatic Delegation Visits Bibi Pak Daman Shrine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A high-level Iranian diplomatic delegation, led by Vice Consul Hassan Naeimi, paid a respectful visit to the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman here on Saturday Lahore.

The delegation included Saki (Commercial Attaché), Hosseini (Third Consul), Sabit, Roohi, and Javadi.

The Iranian diplomats were warmly welcomed by Syed Waqar ul Hassan Naqvi, the Ambassador for Peace and Convener of Shia citizens Pakistan, along with the Manager of Bibi Pakdaman Shrine, Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Wajahat Hussain, and advocate Ali Raza. In anticipation of the visit, police had put in place robust security arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure environment.

As part of the visit, Syed Waqar ul Hassan Naqvi led a special prayer for peace in the middle East, including Palestine and Lebanon. The Iranian guests took time to engage with the local public, expressing their appreciation for the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran.

