Iranian embassy celebrates 44th victory of Islamic revolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini has wished bright, promising and prosperous future with all-round improvement of the relations and ties between the two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

Celebrating the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution of Iran at a hotel here, he highlighted the role and leadership of Imam Khomeini (R.A), following the revolution in 1979, forty-four years, despite obstacles such as the imposed war, sanctions, pressures and propaganda, Iranian people could attain great scientific, economic and technological achievements.

Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs to PM, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and among others high-ranking and distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

He said that "I am proud to declare that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in most of the scientific, technological, industrial and agricultural areas".

Among the others, medicine and pharmacology, peaceful nuclear energy, space science, robotics, defense industries, nanotechnology, genetics and stem cells are some examples to name a few.

One of the greatest achievements of Iran during the past few decades is the improvement of the status of women and family in all fields including health, education, entrepreneurship, investment and employment, social rights and so on and so forth.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran has played an incomparable role in ensuring the stability and security of the region and the world with heroic sacrifices at the forefront of the fight against the ominous phenomenon of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. Iran has paid a heavy cost in this way and sacrificed valuable lives in the fight against the afore-mentioned plights.

During the last few years, with the will and determination of the officials of the two friendly, brotherly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan, the pace of the ties and relations, have been accelerated in various fields.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the Iran has geographical strategic location in the region, enormous natural resources, competitive and economical energy basket, human resources and a large potential market.

He also expressed his heartiest sympathy to the government and honorable people of Turkey and Syria due to the grievous death of a significant number of the citizens of these two friendly, brotherly and Muslim countries following a severe earthquake.