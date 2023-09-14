Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader in Mastung area of Balochistan province.

In a statement shared on the micro-blogging website X, the Embassy wrote in its official handle, "It strongly condemns the terrorist attack against Hafiz Hamdullah, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in Mastung, Balochistan.

"The ominous phenomenon of terrorism is meant to destabilize the countries and to endanger peace and stability in the countries of the region, it added.