Open Menu

Iranian Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack On JUI-F Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader in Mastung area of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader in Mastung area of Balochistan province.

In a statement shared on the micro-blogging website X, the Embassy wrote in its official handle, "It strongly condemns the terrorist attack against Hafiz Hamdullah, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in Mastung, Balochistan.

"The ominous phenomenon of terrorism is meant to destabilize the countries and to endanger peace and stability in the countries of the region, it added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Iran Mastung

Recent Stories

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’ ..

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’: Guterres

5 minutes ago
 Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Chinese CG calls on Mayor

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

10 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses measures to expedite development ..

Meeting discusses measures to expedite development process in merged districts

1 minute ago
 May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to decla ..

May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to declare 15 accused as POs

1 minute ago
 Axact fake degree case adjourned

Axact fake degree case adjourned

1 minute ago
RDA launches grand operation against illegal housi ..

RDA launches grand operation against illegal housing societies; demolishes 11 so ..

1 minute ago
 Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith ..

Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith harmony, urge justice for Jara ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establis ..

50 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEA ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

9 minutes ago
 UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integ ..

UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integration and non-oil growth

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan