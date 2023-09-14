Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

The Iranian Embassy on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah in Mastung, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Iranian Embassy on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah in Mastung, Balochistan.

The embassy, in a statement posted on the social media platform 'X', expressed its outrage in the strongest terms against this heinous act of terrorism.

"The ominous phenomenon of #terrorism is meant to destabilize the countries & to endanger #peace & #stability in the countries of the region," it added.

https://x.com/IraninIslamabad/status/1702324688582824423?s=20 Meanwhile, diplomatic sources in the Iranian Embassy told APP that the attack on Hafiz Hamdullah, a key political figure in Balochistan, had raised concerns about the continued presence of extremist elements in the region.

They reaffirmed the collective regional and international commitment to combat terrorism and maintain peace in the region as such acts of violence against political leaders "only serve to undermine the progress and security efforts made in the area".

They said the international community must remain vigilant in the face of terrorism, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination among neighbouring countries to eradicate the root causes of such incidents and maintain stability in the region.

Wishing for the early recovery of Hafiz Hamdullah, the sources said his safety and well-being were of utmost importance.