Iranian Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Musakhel, Kalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Iranian embassy condemns terrorist attacks in Musakhel, Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Iranian embassy on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Musakhel and Kalat, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of 33 civilians and police officers.

In a statement, the embassy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the government, people, and families who have lost their loved ones in these heinous acts of violence.

"We condemn these cowardly terrorist attacks and stand in solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan during this difficult time. May God Almighty bless the souls of the martyrs," the statement read.

The embassy reiterated Iran's firm stance against terrorism and expressed hope for peace and stability in the region.

