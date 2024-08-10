Iranian Embassy Congratulates Pakistan On Arshad Nadeem's Record-breaking Olympic Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan following Arshad Nadeem's historic achievement at the Paris Olympics.
In a congratulatory message, the Embassy said the Pakistani javelin thrower shattered a 118-year-old Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, securing a Gold Medal for Pakistan.
The Embassy lauded this monumental moment, expressing joy and pride in witnessing such an achievement. "Bravo! Such a historical moment for our brothers and sisters," the message read, emphasizing the close ties between the two nations.
The Iranian Embassy further conveyed its happiness in seeing Pakistan reach this great milestone, underscoring the significance of Arshad Nadeem's victory not only for Pakistan but also as an inspiration to athletes across the globe.
