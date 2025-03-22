Open Menu

Iranian Embassy Extends Greetings To Pakistan On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Iranian embassy extends greetings to Pakistan on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Embassy of Iran has extended warm felicitations to the government and people of Pakistan as the nation proudly celebrates its 86th National Day.

In a message of solidarity, the embassy paid tribute to Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and renowned philosopher Allama Iqbal, acknowledging their visionary leadership in shaping the country.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s journey over the decades, the embassy lauded the nation's resilience, courage, and unwavering faith in overcoming challenges and standing the test of time.

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, the embassy underscored the enduring relationship between Iran and Pakistan, built on the foundations of Islamic brotherhood, good neighborly relations, mutual respect, and shared aspirations.

On this occasion, the Iranian mission expressed its heartfelt wishes for Pakistan’s continued peace, progress, and security.

