Iranian Embassy Raises Flag At Half-mast
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Iranian embassy in Pakistan on Monday raised the flag at half-mast in honor and commemoration of the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other accompanying delegations.
The ambassadors of Oman, Iraq, Palestine and Syria have visited the Iran embassy for their condolences on the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his colleagues and marked pen on the condolence book.
Earlier, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam announced with profound sorrow and grief that Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have tragically embraced Shahadat.
The devastating incident occurred during a mission to inaugurate a developmental project with a neighboring country when their helicopter crashed.
