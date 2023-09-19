Iranian envoy calls on George Khalil

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Human Rights George Khalil here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Human Rights George Khalil here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed in detail diverse areas of cooperation in the field of human rights between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and Iran share long-standing and time-tested close fraternal relations, said the Minister underlining the need to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries.