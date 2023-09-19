Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Calls On George Khalil

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Iranian envoy calls on George Khalil

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Human Rights George Khalil here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Human Rights George Khalil here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed in detail diverse areas of cooperation in the field of human rights between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and Iran share long-standing and time-tested close fraternal relations, said the Minister underlining the need to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran George Share

Recent Stories

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of ..

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for enhancing agr ..

33 minutes ago
 Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumsta ..

Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Min ..

33 minutes ago
 HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups ..

HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups in political, electoral arenas ..

33 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

32 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Lati ..

IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Latif in Peshawar

33 minutes ago
Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

55 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

57 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

55 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

49 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

49 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan