UrduPoint.com

Iranian Envoy Calls On Riaz Pirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Iranian envoy calls on Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini held a farewell meeting with Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here Wednesday on the completion of the Ambassador's term in Pakistan.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated services of the Ambassador for strengthening the bilateral ties in multiple areas between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries having long political and economic ties ingrained in our century's old common religious and cultural affinities.

The minister said that Pakistan had suffered a lot in its relations with the neighboring countries, as this region has been the international political arena for decades. We have much better human rights situation in Pakistan and other Muslim countries than the so-called champion countries of human rights. Currently, only Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye are extending their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, who are the victims of severe human rights violations in the world.

The minister called it very welcoming and positive for Muslim world that Iran and Saudi Arabia have come closer. That rapprochement will be a giant step towards peace and stability in Persian Gulf and it will bring the whole Muslim fraternity on the same page. He also said that only with the enhanced cooperation of Iran, we can improve the quality of life of the people living in the border areas of Baluchistan.

The Ambassador of Iran appreciated the warm hospitality and support he had received during his tenure. He mentioned Pakistan's collaboration in multiple areas of common interest particularly that of in human rights. He cited that there is immense improvement in various aspects of our bilateral relations. We have opened two new crossing points in Baluchistan and volume of bilateral trade have exceeded $2 billion.

Both sides reiterated to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation and economic connectivity. Minister wished the ambassador all the best for his future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Palestine Iran Same Saudi Arabia Border Muslim All Best Billion

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.