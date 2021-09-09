(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and PAF.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.