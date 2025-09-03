Iranian Envoy Condemns Quetta Attack; Expresses Condolences To Govt, Victim’s Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday categorically condemned the inhumane and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium, which has led to the martyrdom of 13 innocent civilians and left 29 others injured.
The envoy said terrorism is nothing but the sinister design of cowardly elements who seek to destabilize our region and obstruct its path toward the sustainable development objectives. He said this chronic plight, imported and fueled by malicious machinations, is a shared menace across the region, where traitorous elements - hand in hand with international terrorism - target peace, security, and stability.
Ambassador Moghadam, confronting this ominous phenomenon demands collective, determined, and united efforts by all countries to uproot every form of terrorism and violent extremism claimed the lives of countless innocent people over the past decades.
He said those responsible for such barbaric crimes are enemies of humanity, shamelessly spilling the blood of ordinary citizens at a time when a great nation is already enduring the tragic burden of devastating floods.
In this moment of grief, Ambassador Moghadam said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and the brotherly people of Pakistan, particularly to the families who have lost their loved ones. May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and strength and patience to the bereaved families.”
