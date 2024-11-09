Iranian Envoy Condemns Quetta Terrorist Attack, Calls For Regional Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at a railway station in Quetta leading to the loss of multiple lives, including both civilians and security personnel.
In a statement, Ambassador Moghadam expressed his strong condemnation, describing the incident as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’ that targeted ‘innocent and defenseless civilians.’ He stressed that terrorism poses a shared threat across the region, underscoring the need for ‘mutual, regional, and collective cooperation’ to counter this menace.
The ambassador extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the families of the victims. "May Allah Almighty bless the souls of the deceased," he added, offering his sympathy during this tragic time.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle in London17 minutes ago
-
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration25 minutes ago
-
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar31 minutes ago
-
SU shines as runner-up in All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship36 minutes ago
-
Putin extends condolences to Pakistan following Quetta terror attack36 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister over suspicion36 minutes ago
-
DIG Ali Raza and SP Khan Zaib hold open court to address citizen’s issues36 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session on Nov 1136 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal’s legacy on Iqbal Day46 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes masks among police officials46 minutes ago
-
Horse-riding school stops activities46 minutes ago
-
Certificates given to students over completion of internship56 minutes ago