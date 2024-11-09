Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Condemns Quetta Terrorist Attack, Calls For Regional Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Iranian envoy condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at a railway station in Quetta leading to the loss of multiple lives, including both civilians and security personnel.

In a statement, Ambassador Moghadam expressed his strong condemnation, describing the incident as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’ that targeted ‘innocent and defenseless civilians.’ He stressed that terrorism poses a shared threat across the region, underscoring the need for ‘mutual, regional, and collective cooperation’ to counter this menace.

The ambassador extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the families of the victims. "May Allah Almighty bless the souls of the deceased," he added, offering his sympathy during this tragic time.

