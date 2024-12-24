Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Extends Greetings On Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Iranian envoy extends greetings on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam has extended heartfelt greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian envoy highlighted the enduring legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in shaping the identity of Pakistan.

"Pakistan, which plays an effective and significant role in the Islamic world today, owes much to the pioneering role of the great philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal as a theorist, and the political efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he remarked.

Ambassador Moghadam lauded Jinnah and Iqbal as enduring symbols of independence, unity, and faith for the people of Pakistan. He underscored their contributions to establishing a nation that continues to stand as a beacon of strength in the Muslim world.

