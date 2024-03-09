Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Felicitates Zardari On His Election To Office Of President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election to the office of the President.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the election of H.E.

Asif Ali Zardari, as the 14th President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Ambassador said in a statement.

According to Ambassador, Asif Ali Zardari reminded them the “glorious and golden days” of the relations between the two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

The Envoy wished for a boost in the all-out relations and ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during his tenure.

