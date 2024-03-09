Iranian Envoy Felicitates Zardari On His Election To Office Of President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election to the office of the President.
“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the election of H.E.
Asif Ali Zardari, as the 14th President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Ambassador said in a statement.
According to Ambassador, Asif Ali Zardari reminded them the “glorious and golden days” of the relations between the two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.
The Envoy wished for a boost in the all-out relations and ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during his tenure.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. urged to take pragmatic steps for promotion gems sector8 minutes ago
-
Ration bags being dsitributed under Nigehban Ramazan Package8 minutes ago
-
Freedom from India dream of every Kashmiri: APHC8 minutes ago
-
Business of dates gains momentum across Sindh8 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers greet Bilawal on winning Presidential election8 minutes ago
-
Interactive session held on low birth weight, maternal adolescent anemia18 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari gets 151 votes, Mehmood Achakzai 9 in presidential polls in Sindh assembly18 minutes ago
-
6th convocation PUMHSW held28 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to formulate new mining policy28 minutes ago
-
24th Death Anniversary famous folk singer Pathanay Khan being observed38 minutes ago
-
US Embassy empowers 150 women to launch entrepreneurial journeys38 minutes ago
-
BWMC takes steps towards cleaner city38 minutes ago