Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) HEADLINE: Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday stressed that the Israeli war criminals should be referred to the International Court of Justice so that justice should be done to the innocent Palestinians.

He said the Muslim world should not wait for more loss of lives, he wrote on the social media platform "X".

He said it proved the United Nations inefficiency to appropriately apply international law, human rights and humanitarian rights.

“If the UN is not going to perform its inherent roles and functions in such circumstances, then where is it going to do so? What else should happen in the world for the UN to take action and find its true role? More innocent lives need to be lost? More human pains and grief?” Ambassador Moghadam questioned.

