Open Menu

Iranian Envoy For ICJ Intervention On Palestine Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday stressed that the Israeli war criminals should be referred to the International Court of Justice so that justice should be done to the innocent Palestinians.

He said the Muslim world should not wait for more loss of lives, he wrote on the social media platform "X".

He said it proved the United Nations inefficiency to appropriately apply international law, human rights and humanitarian rights.

“If the UN is not going to perform its inherent roles and functions in such circumstances, then where is it going to do so? What else should happen in the world for the UN to take action and find its true role? More innocent lives need to be lost? More human pains and grief?” Ambassador Moghadam questioned.\778

Related Topics

World United Nations Social Media Criminals Muslim Court

Recent Stories

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

19 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

1 hour ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

1 hour ago
SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of ..

SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of year, Suleman G. Abro best C ..

1 hour ago
 Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-f ..

Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against Argentina

1 hour ago
 PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Ka ..

PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

1 hour ago
 HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

2 hours ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

2 hours ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan