Iranian Envoy For Reopening Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Container Train Service To Increase Business, Tourism Activities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini Tuesday called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini Tuesday called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

Secretary/Chairman of Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani and other high officials were also present during the meeting, a press release said.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan and Iran were enjoying deep and cordial relations, which were further strengthening with each passing day.

He said Quetta-Taftan section railway-line would provide the platform for enhancement and betterment of economic development, for which "massive initiatives would be taken.

" He said the Ministry of Railways was determined to providing all necessary facilities to traders and passengers.

The minister extended invitation for Iran's technical team to visit the up-graded Quetta-Taftan train section.

The Iranian envoy desired to reopen the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) container train service, saying it would help increase the freight business and promote tourism activities in the region.

Ali Hussaini appreciated the minister for making consistent efforts in development of the Railways.

