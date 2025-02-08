Iranian envoy inaugurates ‘Hafez-e Shirazi Corner’ at AIOU, reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, has reiterated Iran’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Pakistan, particularly in trade, economy, and security.

During a visit to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Ambassador Moghadam, alongside Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, inaugurated the ‘Hafez-e Shirazi Corner’ at the university’s history museum the other day.

He lauded the cooperation of Pakistani officials in enhancing parliamentary relations between the two nations.

Highlighting the importance of academic collaboration, the envoy expressed Iran’s keen interest in initiating faculty exchange programs between universities in both countries. He emphasized that such initiatives would help preserve and promote the shared cultural and civilizational heritage for future generations.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, while congratulating the Iranian ambassador on the 46th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, stressed the enduring support between Pakistan and Iran in the realms of education and culture.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of the Pakistan Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, elaborated on the objectives behind the establishment of the Hafez-e Shirazi Corner. She also noted that the university’s museum houses a ‘Makhdum Quli Faraghi Corner,’ dedicated to the renowned Turkmen poet.

Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Moghadam thanked AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for facilitating such cultural initiatives, asserting that they play a vital role in strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Iran.