Iranian Envoy Lauds PAF Exceptional Progress Made Through Indigenization

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday and lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force through indigenization.

The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared the broad contours of PAF's modernization plan which includes smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training. The Air Chief reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain.

He also emphasized that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Iran which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The Iranian Ambassador expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties in various fields of training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.

