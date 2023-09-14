Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Lauds Pakistan's Defence Capabilities; Underscores Mutual Collaboration Potential

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan's defence capabilities; underscores mutual collaboration potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder here on Thursday and appreciated Pakistan's defence capabilities.

The Iranian envoy underscored that the two countries have the potential for extensive collaboration in the field of defence, a news release said.

The Defence Minister expressed his appreciation for cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries-old religious and cultural affinities.

He stated that Pakistan is grateful for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's strong and unwavering support for the just struggle of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

While expressing the importance of the Joint Border Commission (JBC) the Defence Minister said that Pakistan has taken all necessary measures in the domain of border management and joint efforts in this regard for countering terrorism and dealing with miscreants.

Moreover, the Minister for Defence expressed that Pakistan welcomes the Iran-KSA rapprochement. "It is a positive move for peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. Chinese mediation is appreciated," he added.

Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam said Iran could help Pakistan in the energy sector being an oil and gas-rich country.

Both sides showed satisfaction and intended to collaborate in various areas of common interest, enhancing security, counter-terrorism and ensuring regional economic connectivity as well as enhancing trade and economic activity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Iran China Oil Jammu Anwar Ali Border All

Recent Stories

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEA ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

20 minutes ago
 UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integ ..

UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integration and non-oil growth

30 minutes ago
 SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

20 minutes ago
 7th Student Olympic Games

7th Student Olympic Games

20 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle agai ..

LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle against dead defaulters

20 minutes ago
 53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Kar ..

53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Karak

20 minutes ago
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) rec ..

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs 34.8m from defaulters ..

17 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand o ..

Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand of 8 accused

17 minutes ago
 DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarde ..

DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarders

17 minutes ago
 Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

17 minutes ago
 Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticat ..

Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticated weapons

17 minutes ago
 ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan