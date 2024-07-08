Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Pays Tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi On His 8th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Iranian Ambassador Amiri Moghadam on Monday paid tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary. “Today marks the anniversary of the passing of Abdul Sattar Edhi, a man whose legacy continues to inspire millions,” he shared a heartfelt message, honoring the life and contributions of this extraordinary humanitarian

Ambassador Amiri said Edhi was a dedicated man and a treasure for Pakistani society adding that he was a humanitarian, philanthropist and ascetic who founded the Edhi Foundation.

He said his work had created the world's largest ambulance network, as well as numerous homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehabilitation centers, and orphanages across Pakistan.

Ambassador Amiri said Edhi's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to helping those in need had left an indelible mark on Pakistan and the world as his legacy of compassion and service continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration.

On this solemn day, Ambassador Amiri extended the deepest gratitude for Edhi’s selfless service to humanity and prayed, “May God bless his soul."

