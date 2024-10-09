- Home
Iranian Envoy Praises Pakistan's Initiative To Observe October 7 As 'Day Of Solidarity With Palestine'
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday lauded Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as the 'Day of Solidarity with Palestine,' calling it a pioneering and commendable.
In a statement, Dr. Moghadam said this step could serve as a model for other countries, particularly Muslim nations, to develop creative approaches in commemorating the tens of thousands of innocent civilians who have lost their lives in Gaza and Lebanon, including women and children. He emphasized that the day would also honour the victims of genocide committed by the Israeli regime.
He further said the 'Day of Solidarity with Palestine' would be a global symbol of the Palestinian nation's fight for freedom, resilience against occupation, and defiance against tyranny.
"This initiative will shine on the global Calendar as a day of resistance and self-determination," the envoy remarked.
Dr. Moghadam also highlighted the significance of this day in raising global awareness. He urged countries for concrete steps to condemn the Zionist regime’s atrocities against humanities. “It is the demand of the supporters of the Palestinian cause worldwide to embrace and support this initiative by recognizing October 7 annually as the 'Day of Solidarity with Palestine,'” he added.
