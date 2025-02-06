Iranian envoy reaffirms strong Iran-Pakistan ties on National Day

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Thursday reaffirmed the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan addressing a gathering on the occasion of Iran’s National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Thursday reaffirmed the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan addressing a gathering on the occasion of Iran’s National Day.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the event as the Chief Guest, with diplomats, government officials, and members of the business and academic communities also in attendance.

In his address, Ambassador Moghaddam underscored the historical significance of the Islamic Revolution, calling it one of the defining events of the 20th century. "The revolution introduced a new political discourse to global politics, founded on the principles of 'Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic,'" he stated.

Despite external pressures, he highlighted Iran’s advancements in science, technology, medicine, nanotechnology, stem cell research, and aerospace. "This revolution instilled a spirit of self-reliance, political and cultural sovereignty, and self-sufficiency, shaping Iran’s path forward," he added.

Reiterating Iran’s commitment to regional cooperation, Ambassador Moghaddam emphasized that strengthening ties with neighboring countries remains a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy. "Our brotherly bond with Pakistan is of special significance and has been consistently emphasized by the Supreme Leader," he added.

He pointed to recent initiatives aimed at bolstering economic and political cooperation, including the opening of border crossings and trade markets.

"These steps have significantly contributed to the economic prosperity of both nations and the broader region," he noted.

Referring to high-level exchanges between the two countries, he highlighted visits by late President Ebrahim Raisi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, among others, as a testament to the growing bilateral engagement.

The envoy stressed the complementary nature of the Iranian and Pakistani economies, stating that both nations have vast potential for strategic collaboration. "Iran, with its abundant oil and gas reserves, and Pakistan, with its rich agricultural and livestock resources, are naturally aligned for deeper economic integration," he remarked.

He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and trade connectivity. "Iran has always supported efforts to enhance transportation networks, including the ITI rail route, and to expand port and infrastructure cooperation," he added.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Moghaddam expressed optimism about the future of Iran-Pakistan relations. "Our ties, rooted in geography, shared interests, and mutual respect, continue to progress towards a stronger and more prosperous future," he added.

He concluded by thanking the distinguished guests for joining the celebrations, reaffirming Iran’s dedication to fostering regional stability and development.