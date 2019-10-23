UrduPoint.com
Iranian Envoy Sees Huge Potential Of Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Iranian envoy sees huge potential of bilateral trade

Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi has emphasized on addressing the hindrances in the trade between Iran and Pakistan to cap huge economic potential on both sides

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi has emphasized on addressing the hindrances in the trade between Iran and Pakistan to cap huge economic potential on both sides.

The main hindrance is the lack proper banking channel, he said while speaking a meeting with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said a release on Wednesday.

The Iranian Consul General agreed with President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan that official figures of the bilateral trade were lower than the actual trade between the neigbouring countries.

" We, at the Iranian Consulate, are very serious towards resolving all the issues so that the bilateral trade and economic relations could be strengthened", he remarked.

He also stressed on maximum participation of the businesspersons in the exhibitions held each side.

KCCI President and other leaders assured that Karachi Chamber would take more efforts towards promotion of the bilateral trade and economic relations between the two neighbouring Muslim countries.

