Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-Bo IT) and held an interactive session with the government officials and business associations.

Representatives from TDAP, KPEZDMC, SIDB, Industries Department and business associations of different sectors including SCCI, APCEA, Honey Association, Furniture Association, Gems and Jewelry Association, APMIA, Livestock Associations and Tourism Company attended the session.

During the interactive session, discussion among the Board officials and Iranian ambassador was held on potential business opportunities and to explore rich culture and historic aspects that bind the two nations together.

Director Business Facilitation, Iqbal Sarwar gave a detailed presentation about vision, mission and role of KP-Bo IT.

Board member Shahid Shinwari invited Iranian diplomat and business community of Iran to participate in KP-BOIT’s International Investment and Trade Expo to be held in September in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador was engaged in a constructive dialogue session with key stakeholders from various business associations and government officials. The ways to foster stronger economic ties and enhance bilateral relations and trade, explore investment opportunities and increase border trade between Iran and KP were also discussed.

The interactive session provided a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas, insights, issues and challenges in trade, banking channels, potential collaboration aimed at promoting economic growth and prosperity in the region.

The representative of both countries expressed mutual interest in further strengthening partnerships and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

On this occasion, KP-Bo IT CEO Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah shed light on Pakistan's historic, culture and trade relationship with Iran. He stated that issues in terms of trade that were faced by both sides, which might be shared with the KP government to initiate needed actions at national and regional level.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian Ambassador and his team for their visit and valuable discussion.

He said that the business dialogue would not only strengthen business ties but also foster a deeper understanding of culture and historic connections that existed between Iran and Pakistan.

He added that KP-Bo IT looked forward to continue partnership with Islamic Republic of Iran to drive economic development and create new opportunities for businesses in the region.

At the end, KP-Bo IT officials extended sincere condolences and prayers for the departed souls of Iranian President, Foreign Minister and other team members who embraced martyrdom during the helicopter crash last month.