Iranian Envoy Visits NBF

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Iranian envoy visits NBF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) As part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties, Dr Mehdi Taheri, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the National Book Foundation's headquarters on Tuesday to discuss potential collaborations.

He was warmly welcomed by Managing Director of NBF Dr Kamran Jahangir who briefed him on the foundation’s mandate and its pivotal role in promoting book culture across Pakistan.

During the visit, Dr Kamran Jahangir highlighted that NBF operated 21 book outlets nationwide to facilitate book access and encourage reading habits.

Secretary of NBF Murad Ali Mohmand provided insights into NBF's diverse publications and the Book Museum, emphasizing its commitment to literary preservation and knowledge dissemination.

A key discussion point was the proposal to establish an 'Iran Corner' at NBF Headquarters, dedicated to showcasing Iranian literature and culture.

The mutual translation of Persian and urdu literary works was also deliberated, recognizing the significance of cultural exchange and strengthening literary ties between the two nations.

Dr Mehdi Taheri expressed his gratitude to Dr Kamran Jahangir for an insightful tour of NBF facilities, including the Indonesian Corner, Bookshop, and Wall of Honour.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating in book publishing, translation, and the dissemination of rich literature in Pakistan and Iran.

The visit concluded on a note of mutual appreciation, with both parties looking forward to strengthening literary and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran through joint initiatives.

