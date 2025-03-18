Iranian Envoy Visits NBF
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) As part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties, Dr Mehdi Taheri, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the National Book Foundation's headquarters on Tuesday to discuss potential collaborations.
He was warmly welcomed by Managing Director of NBF Dr Kamran Jahangir who briefed him on the foundation’s mandate and its pivotal role in promoting book culture across Pakistan.
During the visit, Dr Kamran Jahangir highlighted that NBF operated 21 book outlets nationwide to facilitate book access and encourage reading habits.
Secretary of NBF Murad Ali Mohmand provided insights into NBF's diverse publications and the Book Museum, emphasizing its commitment to literary preservation and knowledge dissemination.
A key discussion point was the proposal to establish an 'Iran Corner' at NBF Headquarters, dedicated to showcasing Iranian literature and culture.
The mutual translation of Persian and urdu literary works was also deliberated, recognizing the significance of cultural exchange and strengthening literary ties between the two nations.
Dr Mehdi Taheri expressed his gratitude to Dr Kamran Jahangir for an insightful tour of NBF facilities, including the Indonesian Corner, Bookshop, and Wall of Honour.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating in book publishing, translation, and the dissemination of rich literature in Pakistan and Iran.
The visit concluded on a note of mutual appreciation, with both parties looking forward to strengthening literary and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran through joint initiatives.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss strengthening energy cooperation6 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Azma Bukhari's plea6 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits NBF6 minutes ago
-
Sunny weather observed in city6 minutes ago
-
Camp organized for Issuance of ID and Smart Cards for Special Children in Mithi6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three including absconder, recover illicit liqour16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market26 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT visits Maldives during deployment on regional maritime security patrol26 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m26 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy35 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes36 minutes ago