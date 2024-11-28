Open Menu

Iranian Envoy Visits Riaz Pirzada, Condoles His Brother's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Iranian Embassy led by Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri-Moghaddam Thursday visited Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada to offer condolences on the sad demise of his younger brother.

The ambassador conveyed deep grief and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Iran, said a news release issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of Housing and Works.

He expressed his sympathies for bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He also mentioned his sincere thoughts embedded with deep love and respect for Pakistani brethren.

Riaz Pirzada expressed his profound gratitude to the ambassador for the sympathies and for standing with him in this difficult time.

He further underscored close fraternal Pakistan-Iran relationship that are deeply rooted in the religious, historical, ethnic and cultural commonalities.

The minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would remain committed to further strengthening of brotherly ties.

He stressed upon the frequent exchange of delegations in the field of education, agriculture and energy.

Both sides agreed that robust economic cooperation, mutual dependency and trade between two countries is inevitable for stronger bilateral relations.

