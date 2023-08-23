Iranian envoy vows to focus enhanced cooperation in trade, countering terrorism, narco trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam here on Wednesday vowed to focus on increasing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of trade, countering transnational terrorism and narcotics control for mutually beneficial ties.

In his maiden public appearance, the Iranian envoy delivered a candid speech at the dialogue titled Iran-Pakistan Relations in the New Era, organized by the Institute for Policy Research (IPRI).

Ambassador Moghaddam extended his gratitude to the Institute for convening an important dialogue on a pertinent topic which was coincided with the rapidly changing developments in the region and also between the two brotherly countries.

Highlighting the importance of the joint frontiers of the two nations, he said, "I accepted my assignment in these circumstances after reading and understanding the challenges and opportunities. The government of Islamic Republic of Iran during President Raisi's tenure gave priority to close cooperation with the neighbouring countries. Pakistan has been special for us as our neighbouring country, he expressed.

"The world is changing at the moment as unipolar world order is coming to an end and new powers are emerging making the shift from the west to the east. The western power is devolving and eastern powers are emerging. The Future world will not be unipolar but rather would have multiple forces," he said.

He added that multinational platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brazil Russia India China and South Africa (BRICS) were new power houses emerging in the eastern world. In the future world, contrary to the myth of military dominance the culture, economy and technology power will play an important role in contributing to the Eastern power rise, he said.

He regretted that the bilateral trade volume of Iran and Pakistan had not increased despite many efforts whereas perpetration of terrorism by transregional players in the region was intended to create uncertainty and dependence on them.

On the matter of the desecration of the Holy Quran in European countries, he said defaming of islam was another challenge for the Muslim world. However, there was a good reaction in the Muslim World to it. "I have asked the Western Countries ambassadors that how they allowed a person to hurt the sentiments of two billion people," he said.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the government of Pakistan and the people for their reaction on the matter.

"I have been in Pakistan for the past two months and witnessed the kindness of parliamentarians and security officials and people here," he said.

The Ambassador mentioned that the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Pakistan visited border areas to launch border markets which showed their great interest in increasing bilateral cooperation. "We are going to inaugurate six border markets on the joint border areas. Moreover, we are opening more border crossing points and also opened trade transit routes. Both sides have resolved to convert the security borders into trade and economic borders. There have been bilateral visits of the foreign ministers of both countries," he added.

The Ambassador noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir made a successful visit to Iran. The intelligence chiefs of both countries also held bilateral meetings that ended on a positive note, he added.

Answering to various queries of the participants, the Ambassador said "There is a huge tourism potential between Pakistan and Iran. We will promote pilgrimage tourism between the two countries whereas our bilateral cooperation will continue to enhance further." The Ambassador underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran was at the forefront of the world in its fight against narcotics. According to the UNODC data, the Iranian authorities were among the leading countries recovering maximum drugs and had recovered over 700 tonnes of narcotics.

The Ambassador suggested that research studies by such think tanks like IPRI would provide technical ways to both the countries in enhancing the trade volume, cooperation in countering transboundary terrorism and therefore, a study group of Iran's think tanks and IPRI could be established.

President IPRI, Ambassador (R) Dr. Raza Muhammad welcomed the Iranian Ambassador and appreciated his candid remarks on the topic. He commended the envoy for his scholarly remarks and pertinent replies to many pointed questions.

"The Ambassador of Iran explained the paradigm shift from unipolar to multipolar world. But despite many efforts and desires the world can't evade geopolitics as US-China rivalry is evident to this fact."The President IPRI said Iran is one of the most resilient countries of the world as it faced one of the worst sanctions, but despite the fact that it emerged like the Phoenix rising from it's ashes.