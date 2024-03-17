Open Menu

Iranian Evnoy Sympathizes With Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Iranian evnoy sympathizes with families who lost their loved ones in terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, extended his condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attack on the security forces post in North Waziristan District’s Mir Ali area.

In a message, he expressed his deep sorrow and said, “I am deeply dejected to see seven young Pakistani brothers in the security forces of Pakistan embraced Shahadat in a terrorist attack while protecting their motherland in the Holy month of Ramadan.”

The Ambassador said, “We always believe that Pakistani martyrs are also Iran's martyrs.”

He further added, “My condolences to the people and government of Pakistan and the families who lost loved ones".

